Ocean Park in the red

The Hong Kong government has promised Ocean Park a HK$10.6 billion rescue package to regain its status as a top attraction in the region. Authorities blame the ongoing anti-government protests for the losses as well as growing competition from parks north of the border and record-low mainland Chinese tourist numbers. Recovery measures are urgent: a decrease of more than 3 million visitors was expected over the course of 2020, even before the temporary closure.

Theme parks in the region

The so-called Greater Bay Area (GBA), comprising Hong Kong, Macau and nine cities in neighbouring Guangdong province, is currently home to eight of the top 20 theme parks in the Asia-Pacific region. In 2018, these competing parks – all located within a 70km radius – drew 42 million visitors in total, of which Ocean Park received a 13.7 per cent share.