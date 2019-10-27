Hong Kong district council elections: winners and losers

SECTIONS

Both the government and opposition are claiming the district council elections show public support for their policies.

2015 Elections Pan-democrats garnered 47 per cent of the seats in the constituencies they contested in the 2015 district council polls. They won 116 seats, compared with the pro-establishment camp’s 292.

2019 Elections The pan-democrats consider the 2019 results to be a de facto majority endorsement of the protests that have dragged on for almost half a year.

2019 Final elections

MAJOR PARTY BY DISTRICT 2015 MAJOR PARTY BY DISTRICT 2019

AGE AND SEX

Kwun Tong has the most registered voters aged 61 or above among the 18 districts, while Yuen Long has the most aged from 18 to 30. Sha Tin is the district with both the second oldest and youngest registered voters.