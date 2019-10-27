Hong Kong district council elections: winners and losers

Both the government and opposition are claiming the district council elections show public support for their policies.
Pan-democrats garnered 47 per cent of the seats in the constituencies they contested in the 2015 district council polls. They won 116 seats, compared with the pro-establishment camp’s 292.
The pan-democrats consider the 2019 results to be a de facto majority endorsement of the protests that have dragged on for almost half a year.
Kwun Tong has the most registered voters aged 61 or above among the 18 districts, while Yuen Long has the most aged from 18 to 30. Sha Tin is the district with both the second oldest and youngest registered voters.
Hong Kong’s district councillors traditionally handle municipal matters. But this election was a global event as almost 3 million residents clamoured to be heard
