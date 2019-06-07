SECTIONS

Hong Kong extradition law: the current process and what will change under the proposed bill By MARCELO DUHALDE The Hong Kong government argues the current Fugitive Offenders Ordinance needs updating in light of the ongoing Chan Tong-kai case. Due to a loophole in the law, Hong Kong is unable to extradite Chan, who is accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend in Taipei last year, to Taiwan.

The current regulations state Hong Kong can sign a transfer agreement with any country, except the Central People’s Government, or any other part of the government of the People’s Republic of China, and therefore cannot extradite fugitives to Taiwan CURRENT PROCESS AND PROPOSAL

June 07, 2019

