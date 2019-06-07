SECTIONS

Hong Kong extradition law: the current process and what will change under the proposed bill

By MARCELO DUHALDE JUNE 07, 2019

The Hong Kong government argues the current Fugitive Offenders Ordinance needs updating in light of the ongoing Chan Tong-kai case. Due to a loophole in the law, Hong Kong is unable to extradite Chan, who is accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend in Taipei last year, to Taiwan.

The current regulations state Hong Kong can sign a transfer agreement with any country, except the Central People’s Government, or any other part of the government of the People’s Republic of China, and therefore cannot extradite fugitives to Taiwan

CURRENT PROCESS AND PROPOSAL
Scroll down to explore the choices

Current process and proposal
Scroll down to explore the choices

Share this story

RELATED STORIES

Warning of more protests to come against Hong Kong government’s controversial extradition bill

Extradition bill not made to measure for mainland China and won’t be abandoned, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says

Hong Kong will look into real reasons for extradition requests before moving fugitives, justice minister Teresa Cheng says

Hong Kong’s new extradition law: wrong timing for government, bad image for business, and reality check for Beijing

Follow our graphics team

Enjoying South China Morning Post graphics?

Here are some other digital native projects you might want to visit

Or just visit our graphics home page

Home
Infographics
Hong Kong
China
Asia
World
Business
Tech
Life
Culture
Sport

Hi, Internet Explorer user!

This site has some features that may not be compatlibe with your browser. Should you wish to view content, switch browsers to either Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox to get an awesome experience