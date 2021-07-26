SHARE
CLIMATE CRISIS

China’s Henan province inundated by catastrophic floods

By SCMP Graphics Published July 26, 2021

Henan province has been hit by devastating floods that have killed at least 63 people and affected more than 11 million. Meteorologists have blamed Typhoon In-fa for bringing abnormally intense rain to the region.

The heaviest rainfall ever recorded in Henan

Rainfall in the central Chinese province reached unprecedented levels, causing floods of an intensity not seen in decades. Henan has many cultural sites and is a major base for both industry and agriculture.

Weather from 3pm on July 19 to 3pm on July 20

Rain from 2pm on July 20 to 2pm on July 21


How the downpours compare

The rainfall intensified after July 17, with Zhengzhou receiving a year’s worth of rain in just three days. On the other side of the world, countries in Europe have also experienced widespread devastation recently after record rainfall. In Germany, 100-150mm of rain fell in 24 hours on July 14/15, killing around 200 people.

A comparision of rainfall in Henan

China is used to summer floods but a combination of weather patterns and climate change linked to human behaviour are thought to have contributed to the excessive rainfall and its longer-than-usual duration in some regions. “We cannot say a single extreme weather event is directly caused by climate change, but over the long term, global warming has led to an increase in the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events,” said Song Lianchun, a meteorologist with the National Climate Centre.

Typhoon In-fa

It is the sixth tropical storm and third typhoon in the northwest Pacific region this year. The combined effects of the typhoon's airflow and an area of high pressure in the Pacific generated the heavy rain that caused devastating floods around 1,000km (621 miles) inland in Henan province.

RELATED INFOGRAPHIC

China’s flooding crisis caused by torrential rain and a weak dam

Read more

Edited by Helen Leavey and Melissa Zhu
Creative Director Darren Long

Sources: National Meteorological Center, Deutscher Wetterdienst, Hong Kong Observatory, Zoom.Earth

Hi, Internet Explorer user!

This site has some features that may not be compatlibe with your browser. Should you wish to view content, switch browsers to either Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox to get an awesome experience