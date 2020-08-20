Where are the world’s satellites?

How do satellites orbit Earth?

There are essentially three types of Earth orbits: low Earth orbit (LEO), medium Earth orbit (MEO) and high Earth orbit (HEO), which includes the geosynchronous equatorial orbit (GEO).

LEO starts just above the top of the atmosphere, while HEO begins about one-tenth of the way to the moon. The velocity at which a satellite orbits the Earth is determined by the Earth’s gravitational pull, hence the further a satellite is from Earth, the slower it will move.

Weather and communications satellites tend to operate in HEO, further away from the Earth’s surface. Navigation and speciality satellites designed to monitor specific regions tend to use MEO. Scientific satellites, such as Nasa’s Earth Observing System fleet, will have a low Earth orbit.

Scroll to compare the orbit height of China’s BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) to America’s Global Positioning System (GPS), Russia’s Global Navigation Satellite System (Glonass), and the European Union’s Galileo.