Yangtze sturgeon Wild sturgeon have survived for 140m years but are now on the brink of extinction after non-native species washed into their environment

Siberian crane Spend winters mainly in Poyang Lake. Development projects, as well as dams, are reducing their population

Finless porpoise The majority of the population living along coastal areas can be found at the mouth of the Yangtze River

Baiji Thought to be extinct since 2004, although there was a possible sighting reported in 2007

Chinese paddlefish It lives in the lower parts of the Yangze, but migrates upstream between March and April. The lack of sightings for several years has led to fears it is already extinct