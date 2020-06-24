Beijing’s coronavirus outbreak

Just when China’s capital was thought to be Covid-free, a second wave of coronavirus has been traced to a wholesale market in Beijing. Here’s what happened:

Beijing’s 55-day stretch without any locally transmitted Covid-19 cases came to a halt on June 11. Authorities confirmed there were 256 local cases between June 11 and June 23. The virus is reported to have spread from the city to four other provinces in mainland China.