Tiananmen Square crackdown: 21 most-wanted student leaders’ stories

A week after armed forces cleared Tiananmen Square the Beijing Public Security Bureau distributed a circular of the pro-democracy movement’s 21 most wanted leaders. Photographs and names of the students were repeatedly broadcast on television and printed in newspapers throughout the country. Here’s what happened to all 21 student leaders
>
<
Operation Yellow Bird
After the crackdown, then-premier Li Peng called for those who supported or took part in the demonstrations to be imprisoned. Operation Yellow Bird was established in Hong Kong to help those at risk. The underground network involved more than 40 people and is believed to have helped about 150 dissidents escape from mainland China. The operation received financial support from businesspeople and celebrities, as well as the public
