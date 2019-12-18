As we enter the information revolution the activities of the leading cities are expected to change from the provision, exchange and consumption of labour services to the production, exchange and consumption of information, knowledge and ideas. This means intelligent manufacturing cities such as Shenzhen, Tianjin and Foshan are likely to exert an increasing influence on the world.

The following is a competitive ranking of 1,006 of the world’s cities inhabited by at least 500,000 people. The ranking reflects the industrial base, and the value-added of each city as part of the international division of labour and production network. The more indispensable a city is to this network, the higher its position in the global ranking.

Asia accounts for 565 of the world’s top 1,006 cities, while North America makes up 131, 126 are European, 102 African, 75 are from South America and seven are from Oceania.

* National Academy of Economic Strategy, CASS (NAES, CASS) and United Nations Human Settlements Programme, UN-HABITAT

Five major countries

The top of the table is dominated by five countries, with the US being home to 61 of the top 200 cities. China provides another 39 and Germany contributes 12, while Britain has nine and Japan has seven among the top 200. Historically the world’s leading cities have driven urban settlements to be increasingly inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable. This trend is expected to continue with the five major countries being locomotives for change.